MUSCAT - The Franchise Programme, promoted by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), has given rise to a number of laudable success stories, officials revealed at the launch of the fifth edition of the initiative on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Notable is the example of Asaad bin Saud al Akhzami, founder of the "Nomad Inn" brand, who thanked the Chamber’s Franchise Centre for its expertise in helping him develop the brand. He explained that the programme helped transform operational expertise into clear work systems and strengthen the company's readiness for expansion under the franchise model.

Al Akhzami cited the brand's success in signing three franchise agreements within of Oman, including two in the Wilayat of Sur and one in the Wilayat of Nizwa. The target is to reach 15 hotels and resorts under the "Nomad Inn" brand and expand into international markets, he said.

Syed Iqbal of Shaheen Group spoke about his experience in expanding the Omani brand "Seven Fries" in the United States through a master franchise agreement with Al Saleh Ideal Projects. He emphasized that this experience reflects the ability of Omani brands to compete globally when provided with the appropriate tools for expansion.

The programme, in its new iteration, aims to develop 26 Omani brands. Implementation is scheduled to begin in September 2026 and continue for eight months. This step is expected to open the door to new investment opportunities and strengthen the presence of national brands in local and international markets, making franchising a promising driver for the growth of Omani companies and attracting investors in the coming period.

Earlier, Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, OCCI Board Chairman, affirmed that the programme represents one of the strategic initiatives supporting the competitiveness of the private sector and empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and national brands to expand and achieve sustainable growth. This is in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 to enhance economic diversification and increase the private sector's contribution to development.

He explained that the programme focuses on qualifying promising brands and transforming them into franchiseable business models. This will enhance their opportunities to expand into regional and global markets and improve the efficiency of national companies by implementing best practices and international standards.

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