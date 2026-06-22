Qatar has been ranked eighth among startup ecosystems in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2026.

The GSER 2026, recently released by the global innovation policy advisory and research firm Startup Genome, is a comprehensive analysis of the current state of startup ecosystems worldwide.

According to Startup Genome, it works with three groups of leaders who shape how startup ecosystems perform: governments, corporations, and high growth founders. By providing ecosystem intelligence, capital allocation strategies, and global positioning, the organisation helps public institutions, enterprises, and entrepreneurs make high stakes decisions with clarity and confidence.

The GSER 2026 noted that Qatar’s ecosystem is evolving from startup support programmes toward market creation, with institutions such as Qatar Development Bank (QDB), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council playing central roles.

“Qatar’s progress reflects a high level of coordination across institutions. By aligning demand creation across government and corporates, the ecosystem is accelerating the path from innovation to commercialization and positioning itself as a platform where startups can not only start, but scale into regional and global markets,” stated JF Gauthier, founder and CEO of Startup Genome.

The GSER 2026 explained that Startup Genome’s global benchmarking points to a clear pattern: ecosystems that outperform do not rely solely on funding or incentives. “They deliberately activate demand,” it emphasised.

It noted that in these ecosystems, the public sector functions “as early customers, not only as regulators.” It also pointed out that large corporations engage with startups as part of their core procurement and innovation strategies, not as peripheral pilots.

“In ecosystems like Qatar, this demand is increasingly being operationalised through mechanisms that connect startups directly with government and corporate buyers, helping validated solutions move toward commercial adoption,” the report stated.

QDB’s mandate extends beyond financing to convening actors across the system, coordinating policy, procurement, and corporate engagement, the GSER 2026 noted. It further stated that QDB partners with the private sector to design and operate initiatives that close gaps on both demand and supply sides, increasing efficiency and diversifying offerings available to founders.

Noaman Dorgham, co founder and COO of KAFY, stated: “Building KAFY in Qatar has shown us the value of a startup ecosystem that truly supports innovation and growth. QDB’s support and strategic guidance have helped us accelerate our journey and scale our impact within the food supply chain sector.”

The report also highlighted that the MoCI’s ‘Scale Now’ programme focuses on structured matchmaking and market integration, supporting companies in establishing sustainable revenue pathways.

It also explained that QRDI Council advances commercialisation by linking research and innovation funding to clearly defined industry challenges, ensuring that grants are tied to real market needs.

Engineer Omar Ali al Ansari, QRDI Council secretary general, stated: “Startup ecosystems do not scale through funding alone. They scale when startups can access customers early and convert innovation into revenue.”

The report explained that these initiatives strengthen the link between innovation activity and commercial adoption, positioning Qatar among the leading ecosystems in MENA with a faster than global average time to exit of nine years compared to 11.2.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).