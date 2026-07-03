The Emirati Supplier Programme, managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), facilitated the awarding of more than AED1.78 billion in contracts to Emirati SMEs in 2025, marking a 38 percent increase compared to AED1.29 billion in 2024.

The programme represents a key enabler of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. The latest results highlight the commitment of the Government of Dubai to empowering Emirati enterprises, further reinforcing their role in driving economic growth in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy by 2033 and make it the fastest-growing and most attractive business hub for SMEs and entrepreneurs. Notably, procurement from government entities alone in Dubai surpassed the AED1 billion threshold for the first time in the programme's history, underlining the programme’s role as one of the most consequential SME enablement mechanisms in the region, and demonstrating both the maturity of the emirate's SME ecosystem and the deepening integration of Emirati enterprises into government supply chains.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, praised the cooperation between government, semi-government, and private sector entities in advancing opportunities for Emirati enterprises, emphasising that empowering SMEs and entrepreneurs is a national priority that supports Dubai’s long-term economic development. He also commended Dubai SME’s role in expanding opportunities for this vital sector.

“The small and medium-sized enterprises sector is a key driver of economic growth, innovation, and job creation, and remains central to Dubai’s vision for building a diversified and sustainable economy. We are committed to creating an environment that enables innovative ideas to grow into successful, competitive businesses that generate unique economic value. We look forward to seeing more startups evolve into globally competitive unicorns from Dubai,” he added.

Dubai SME, together with its partners across sectors, has continued to support initiatives under the Emirati Supplier Programme. Law 16 for the year 2016 mandates that government departments and other entities in which the government holds 25 percent or more equity allocate 10 percent of their procurement to Dubai SME members, ensuring a sustainable and reliable pipeline of opportunities for Emirati-owned businesses.

The 2025 results reflect a maturing ecosystem in which Emirati enterprises are not only competing but also excelling across multiple sectors. Government entities led the momentum with over AED1.03 billion in awarded contracts, representing 58 percent of total procurement and a 58 percent increase from 2024.

Strategic contributions came from Dubai Municipality, which recorded the highest contract value across the programme, alongside the Roads & Transport Authority, Dubai Police Department, Expo City Dubai Authority, Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, demonstrating the programme's reach across critical government functions.

The semi-government sector contributed AED420.5 million (24 percent of total procurement), anchored by major entities including Dubai Holding, Emirates Flight Catering, and the Emirates Group.

Private sector engagement strengthened further, with AED254.9 million (14 percent of total) in contracts awarded through retail leaders Union Coop and Carrefour, alongside real estate giant Emaar Properties, signalling growing trust in Emirati business capabilities. Participation from supporting federal entities grew substantially to AED74.6 million (4 percent of total) through partnerships with Emirates Health Services and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

To date, more than 84 entities have committed to partnerships with Dubai SME under the Emirati Supplier Programme, creating meaningful opportunities for 1,070 registered Emirati enterprises and strengthening their integration into strategic supply chains across key sectors.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, "Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the direction of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this milestone is a strong statement of confidence in the Emirati enterprise community that Dubai has built. It also reflects Dubai’s continued commitment to advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, by developing policies that turn ambitious priorities into measurable, lasting change. Through the Emirati Supplier Programme, we are reinforcing economic diversification, enhancing competitiveness, and building a resilient private sector that contributes meaningfully to Dubai’s long-term growth."

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said, "The performance of the Emirati Supplier Programme in 2025 reflects the continued strengthening of Dubai’s SME ecosystem and the growing capability of Emirati enterprises to deliver across complex and high-value sectors. About 80 percent of participating and supporting entities delivered record results in 2025, reflecting their commitment to supporting Emirati businesses and entrepreneurship in Dubai. The results confirm that Emirati enterprises are delivering at scale and contributing meaningfully to the city’s economic transformation. Our priority remains to ensure that SMEs are equipped with the operational capacity, governance standards, and market access needed to compete confidently and contribute sustainably to Dubai’s long-term economic development "

The continued expansion of the Emirati Supplier Programme reinforces Dubai’s long-term commitment to empowering Emirati enterprises and embedding SMEs within vital economic clusters. Dubai's ambition has always been to provide the world's most enabling environment for entrepreneurs, and the Emirati Supplier Programme is one of the most powerful expressions of that commitment. With procurement volumes rising and institutional participation broadening, Dubai is reinforcing its position as a leading model for SME empowerment, showcasing how structured public‑private collaboration can convert policy vision into sustained economic impact.