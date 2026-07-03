Muscat: Detailed indicators released by the Ministry of Labour reveal that total employment and training placements during the first half of the current year reached 34,092, representing an achievement rate of 56.82 percent.

The Ministry further clarified that the achievement rate in employment and replacement (replacing expatriates with citizens) stood at 61 percent, with a total of 26,434 placements. Meanwhile, the achievement rate in training programmes linked to replacement and job placement reached 45 percent, encompassing a total of 7,658 individuals.

The Ministry reported that total employment figures amounted to 62,931, of which 34,092 were first-time job opportunities, while 28,839 were for individuals with prior work experience.

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