MUSCAT: The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has completed the final phase of its Jisr initiative, training and placing 20 Omani nationals with insurance sector firms across Oman.

This milestone follows the candidates’ successful completion of written and technical assessments, reinforcing the development of national talent to support the sector’s growth and sustainability.

Implemented in partnership with the National Programme for Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Sector Development (Estidamah), the Ministry of Labour, and the College of Banking and Financial Studies, the initiative empowers Omani youth with valuable training linked to employment.

It covers specialisations including business administration, accounting, finance, marketing, statistics, logistics and transport management and mechanical engineering.

The initiative’s interview phase adopts a comprehensive evaluation approach that balances behavioural values with technical skills. Candidates are assessed on communication, teamwork and innovative problem-solving to ensure they are well-equipped to contribute effectively to the insurance sector.

FSA continues to emphasise enhancing In-Country Value (ICV) by integrating national talent into regulated sectors. Initiatives like Tamkeen focus on training Omanis for administrative and technical roles at operational, middle, and senior levels, strengthening the presence of national talent across the non-banking financial sector.

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