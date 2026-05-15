H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said that the International Day of Families is an occasion to celebrate the values of solidarity, cohesion and national identity embodied by families across the country.

In a statement marking the occasion, Sheikh Abdullah said families played a vital role in building a stable and inclusive society that brings together people of different nationalities, cultures and religions under shared values of belonging and coexistence.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said this year’s observance coincides with the UAE’s “Year of Family”, reflecting the country’s emphasis on the family as a foundation for human development and a key contributor to building a cohesive and sustainable society.

Sheikh Abdullah added that families in the UAE continue to support social stability and raise generations that are confident in their identity, connected to their communities and proud of their cultural heritage.