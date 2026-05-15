DUBAI - Dubai Chambers recently held a meeting with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Jiangsu Sub-Council (CCPIT Jiangsu) to discuss ways to strengthen trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and China.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Wang Shanhua, Chairman CCPIT Jiangsu & CCOIC Jiangsu.

The discussions explored opportunities to enhance economic cooperation, with a focus on strategic sectors that hold strong potential to deepen trade and investment partnerships.

Lootah stated, “We are committed to strengthening economic cooperation with Chinese cities and provinces, including Jiangsu, in a way that advances the shared interests of our business communities. Through closer private sector engagement, increased mutual investment, and high-quality partnerships, we aim to unlock new opportunities for bilateral trade and support the competitiveness of companies in both Dubai and China.”

The meeting was held as part of a series of engagements organised by Dubai Chambers with various Chinese entities to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and China. Jiangsu is the second-largest province in China by GDP.