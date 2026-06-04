Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened higher on Thursday, gaining 16.10 points, or 0.15%, to reach 10,408 points, compared to the previous session's close, supported by most sectors.

Market data showed gains in the Industrials sector by (+0.60%), Insurance (+0.51%), Real Estate (+0.41%), Transportation (+0.38%), Consumer Goods and Services (+0.30%), Telecom(+0.20%). Meanwhile, the Banks and Financial Services sector lost by (-0.11%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 44.448 million, with 21.431 million shares traded in 2,847 transactions.

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