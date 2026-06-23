Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange "MSX 30" index todayclosed at 7,388.86 points, down 100.3 points, or 1.34 percent, from theprevious session's close of 7,489.17 points.

Trading value stood at RO 28,658,708, a decrease of 14.2 percent from RO 33,389,122 recorded in the last session, according to the MSX's report.

Marketcapitalization declined by 0.673 percent from the previous trading day toapproximately RO 36.28 billion.

Non‑Omaniinvestors recorded purchases worth RO 2.332 million, accounting for 8.14percent of total trading value, while sales reached RO 5.401 million, or 18.85percent. Net non‑Omani investment consequently fell by RO 3.069 million, or 10.71 percent.

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