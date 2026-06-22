Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened lower on Monday, losing 11.49 points, or 0.11%, to reach 10,469 points, compared to the previous session's close, under pressure from five sectors.

Market data showed declines in the Real Estate sector by 0.11%, Telecoms (-0.12%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.13%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.15%), and Industrials (-0.46%). Meanwhile, performance was positive for Transportation (+0.99%) and Insurance (+0.54%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 46.096 million, with 17.998 million shares traded in 2,853 transactions.

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