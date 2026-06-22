Muscat – The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) will launch Oman’s first community solar power station on Tuesday as part of a new national programme aimed at widening access to renewable energy and reducing electricity costs for subscribers.

In partnership with licensed electricity companies, APSR will introduce the Imtidad programme under the patronage of H E Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

The initiative is designed to increase the use of solar energy in electricity generation while enabling households and businesses to benefit from renewable energy without installing solar panels on their properties.

Under the programme, community solar power stations will be connected to the national electricity grid. Subscribers will receive credits on their electricity bills based on their participation, helping lower monthly energy costs through a regulated mechanism.

As part of the launch, APSR will inaugurate the Al Wadi Al Kabir Community Solar Power Station, the first project developed under the programme and the first community solar facility in Oman. Authorities said the project will serve as a model for similar developments across the sultanate.

Mansour bin Talib Al Hinai, Chairman of APSR, said the programme introduces a new approach to expanding solar energy adoption by allowing wider community participation and making use of existing assets to generate clean energy.

He said the initiative delivers economic, social and environmental benefits by supporting subscribers, encouraging investment, strengthening local content and creating opportunities for Omani companies and talent.

Al Hinai added that the programme is part of wider efforts to increase the share of renewable energy in Oman’s electricity generation mix, support the sustainability of electricity subsidies and encourage cooperation between the public and private sectors.

According to APSR, the initiative is expected to establish a practical framework for community solar projects in Oman while improving resource efficiency and supporting the sustainability goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040.