KUALA LUMPUR - Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Wong Chen, Chairman of the Special Select Committee on International Relations and International Trade in the Malaysian House of Representatives, in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting, attended by Dr. Mubarak Saeed AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation through closer coordination between the two legislatures, enhanced engagement between their specialised committees, and the exchange of parliamentary expertise and best practices.

The two sides also discussed continued consultation on issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed the importance of supporting economic cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia by expanding trade and investment partnerships and strengthening the role of parliamentary friendship committees.

They also stressed the importance of coordinating positions at regional and international parliamentary forums to support parliamentary diplomacy, promote international cooperation, and contribute to sustainable development and shared prosperity.