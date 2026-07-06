International investor confidence in the Gulf remains rock-solid despite ongoing regional tensions, with a massive majority projecting continued economic growth and viewing GCC nations as vital global players, a major new survey has revealed.

The multinational poll, conducted by strategy and communications firm Consulum in partnership with global public opinion firm HarrisX, surveyed 2,043 investors across five major economies: the US, the UK, Germany, France, and China.

The findings showcase an investment community that is highly resilient, deeply committed, and increasingly looking to Gulf states to help broker regional peace.

According to the data, a staggering 82 per cent of global investors express confidence in the future economic outlook of the Gulf region. Confidence is highest among investors in China (91pc), followed by the US (84pc), the UK (84pc), Germany (80pc), and France (71pc).

Furthermore, 69pc of those surveyed rated the region as a “great or good place” to invest or do business right now.

“The international investment community sees the Gulf’s economic story as one of sustained momentum,” said Consulum chief executive officer James Davies. “Investors are not reacting to a geopolitical moment – they are making a long-term verdict on the strength and resilience of what the GCC has built.”

Looking ahead, 70pc of international investors expect the GCC’s global economic importance to grow over the next five years, led by optimism in the UK (78pc) and the US (74pc).

The survey also highlighted a strong expectation for diplomacy, with 71pc of global investors anticipating that the US/Israel-Iran conflict will ultimately end in a negotiated agreement.

Critically, investors want the Gulf states directly involved in the diplomatic process. The survey showed that 71pc of global investors want GCC nations active in the resolution, either directly at the negotiating table (32pc) or acting as behind-the-scenes facilitators (39pc).

HarrisX chief executive Dritan Nesho noted that global investors support a US-Iran deal that reflects regional input and ensures safe navigation in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The international findings strongly align with a companion poll conducted by Consulum and HarrisX in May 2026, which surveyed nationals and residents across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

That regional survey showed powerful domestic trust, with 90pc of GCC respondents stating their country is on the “right track” and 89pc expressing confidence in their economic future.

Public confidence in national economies ran above 90pc across the individual GCC markets surveyed, reflecting a strong internal validation of the region’s trajectory.

Local data from the poll highlights that nearly eight in ten respondents believe Bahrain is on the “right track,” while 76pc of respondents in the kingdom stated the local economy was moving in the right direction.

Ranulph Murray, head of Consulum Intelligence, highlighted the significance of the parallel findings, noting that two completely different audiences – global investors and the Gulf’s own residents – are reaching similar conclusions. He stated that the alignment of outside capital and domestic sentiment is itself a measure of how confidence in the Gulf has become structural and settled.

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