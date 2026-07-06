The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has announced the opening of the Faculty of Medicine at Sabaragamuwa University in Sri Lanka, thus marking another milestone in the longstanding development partnership between the two countries.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Eng. Faisal Al Kahtani, Deputy CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development along with senior government officials and SFD representatives.

Dr Amarasuriya, said: "We value the longstanding partnership between Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi Fund for Development's contribution to strengthening higher education and expanding opportunities for future generations of Sri Lankan students."

Valued at $50 million and financed by the Saudi Fund for Development, the Faculty of Medicine has been developed to expand medical education in Sri Lanka.

The facility includes modern medical laboratories, para-clinical teaching facilities and a library, providing students with enhanced opportunities to pursue medical training while supporting the country's healthcare sector.

Al Kahtani said: "Today's inauguration is about more than opening a Faculty of Medicine. It is an investment in people, knowledge and opportunity. For more than four decades, the Saudi Fund for Development has worked alongside Sri Lanka to support projects that improve lives and contribute to sustainable development. This Faculty reflects the strong partnership between our two countries."

Since 1981, the Saudi Fund for Development has partnered with Sri Lanka to finance projects across education, healthcare, water, transport and energy. Through 15 development loans supporting 12 projects, the Fund has committed approximately $422.7 million, contributing to the country's social and economic development.

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