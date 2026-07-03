Saudi Arabia - Foreign private capital investment in Saudi Arabia's private markets reached SAR20 billion ($5.3 billion) in 2025, representing about 60% of total private capital investment in the Kingdom and marking a significant milestone in the continued expansion of Saudi Arabia's private capital ecosystem.

This was highlighted in a report released by the Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC), titled "Global Investment in Saudi Arabia's Private Markets," providing a comprehensive analysis of global capital flows into the Kingdom's venture capital, private equity, and private debt markets, while examining the factors attracting international investors and the evolution of Saudi Arabia as a leading destination for private capital under Vision 2030, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

CEO of SVC Nora Alsarhan said: “Saudi Arabia’s private markets have entered a defining phase. International capital now treats the Kingdom as a destination in its own right, with nearly 150 institutions from the United States, Europe, and Asia joining a market once anchored regionally. That confidence rests on a changed risk profile; clearer entry pathways, deeper market infrastructure, and credible local partners have moved the Kingdom from rewarding the opportunistic to rewarding the committed."

She added: “SVC’s role in this has been deliberate. As a developmental investor and market maker, we commit capital alongside leading managers and take on the early risk that gives others the confidence to follow, mobilizing several times our own commitment and building the depth that long-term capital requires. The fundamentals are in place, and the Kingdom is firmly positioned as a hub for private capital in the decade ahead.”

The report showed that Saudi Arabia's private capital market has evolved into one of the most active ecosystems in the Middle East and North Africa, supported by comprehensive economic reforms and regulatory modernisation, as more than SAR40 billion ($11 billion) in foreign private capital has been invested in Saudi private markets since 2019, reflecting growing international confidence in the Kingdom's long-term investment outlook.

According to the report, venture capital continues to serve as the primary gateway for foreign private investment, with Saudi Arabia maintaining its position as the largest venture capital market in the MENA region for the third consecutive year. Meanwhile, private equity activity is becoming increasingly diversified through a growing number of mid-market transactions, and private debt has emerged as an important complementary financing channel supporting business expansion and pre-IPO readiness.

Demonstrating Saudi Arabia's growing integration into global private capital markets, the report noted that the foreign investor base has expanded significantly, increasing more than fivefold from 28 foreign investors in 2019 to 148 investors in 2025, with international participation now spanning North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the wider MENA region, amid increasing commitment of international investors to establishing long-term presence in the Kingdom.

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