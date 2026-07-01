Saudi Arabia's Aseer Region Municipality is expanding investment opportunities in the tourism sector by offering 44 seasonal investment sites during the summer season, reported SPA.

This comes as part of its efforts to empower investors, enrich visitors' experiences and increase the contribution of tourism and entertainment activities to the local economy amid the region's growing tourism momentum.

Aseer Region Mayor Eng. Abdullah Al-Jali said the municipality is implementing a comprehensive plan to support the summer tourism season through two main tracks.

“The first focuses on continuing infrastructure projects and urban landscape improvements, including roads, sidewalks, parks, lighting and municipal services, while the second centres on developing investment opportunities and organising events and activities that enhance the appeal of the region's cities and governorates during the summer season,” he stated.

“These efforts come as Aseer's tourism sector continues to experience rapid growth, supported by expanding infrastructure, diverse natural and heritage destinations, and an increasing number of seasonal events,” said Al Jali.

“This growth is strengthening the region's position as one of Saudi Arabia's leading tourism and investment destinations while creating broader opportunities for investors in the hospitality, entertainment, services, and tourism sectors,” he added.

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