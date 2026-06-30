Arab Finance: Egypt-based human capital technology company BasharSoft Group has made a $400,000 seed investment in BrainsMingle, an AI-powered professional networking platform, marking its first strategic investment since acquiring iCareer last year, as per a press release.

The investment adds BrainsMingle to BasharSoft's portfolio of human capital technology businesses, which includes WUZZUF, Forasna, iCareer, and Recruitera. Collectively, the group's platforms serve more than nine million users across Egypt and the wider MENA region.

BrainsMingle combines professional networking, live video communication, mentorship, bookings, payments, and community management into a single platform. It is designed for both individual professionals and organizations seeking to manage networking, learning, and engagement through one integrated system rather than multiple standalone tools.

The platform allows experts to host live sessions, manage appointments and payments, build communities, and connect directly with professionals through video interactions.

Meanwhile, users can discover experts, participate in mentorship sessions, and engage with professional communities from a single platform.

Beyond individual users, BrainsMingle also offers branded private hubs for organizations, educational institutions, accelerators, universities, and enterprises. These hubs support communication, mentorship, networking, learning, and community engagement, while providing features such as automated speed networking, office hours, one-to-one mentoring, and learning management tools.

BrainsMingle has attracted professionals and communities across more than 90 countries. It plans to use the new funding to further develop its platform and expand its presence across global professional and organizational networks.