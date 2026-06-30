Arab Finance: Misr Insurance Holding Company (MIHC) has approved the offering of a 20% stake in its subsidiary, Misr Life Insurance Company, through a listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), the firm said in a statement.

The decision was approved during the company's Extraordinary General Assembly (EGM), which convened following the Ordinary General Assembly (OGM) held on June 24th, 2026.

During the OGM, shareholders reviewed MIHC's financial and operational performance for 2025. The group reported higher financial results despite the challenging global economic environment and its impact on Egypt, attributing this to the resilience of its business model and diversified portfolio.

Gross written premiums generated by the group's insurance subsidiaries rose 12% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 40.4 billion in 2025, up from EGP 36.1 billion in 2024.

Total consolidated assets increased 13% to EGP 247 billion in 2025, compared to EGP 218 billion a year earlier, while consolidated investments grew 10% to EGP 218 billion from EGP 198 billion.

Consolidated net profit and retained earnings reached EGP 37 billion, up from EGP 28 billion. Meanwhile, MIHC posted a standalone net profit of EGP 6.4 billion in 2025.

The OGM also noted that both Misr Insurance and Misr Life Insurance maintained their international credit ratings from AM Best, retaining a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) of "bbb."

These ratings reflect the companies' financial position and their ability to meet policyholder obligations, supported by MIHC's strategic importance and financial position.

In April, the government announced preparations for its IPO program, which includes the planned listing of Mist Life Insurance before the end of June, followed by Banque du Caire in coordination with the CBE.