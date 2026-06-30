UK's blue-chip FTSE ⁠100 inched higher on Tuesday, led by gains in industrial mining and ‌financial shares, and was set to end the sixth consecutive quarter higher as optimism surrounding a ceasefire ​in the Middle East lifted sentiment.

The internationally focussed FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% by 0904 GMT, while ​the midcap ​FTSE 250 was up 0.1%. The blue-chip index gained in 11 of the last 12 months, with March being the only exception, as global markets roiled ⁠after the U.S. and Israel launched a war on Iran.

* The domestically focussed FTSE 250 was on track for a quarterly rise but a monthly loss as politics took centre stage after Keir Starmer resigned from his position as Prime Minister.

* Banks ​added 1.2% ‌and were up ⁠over 20% for the ⁠quarter. Lloyds and Natwest gained 1.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

* Industrial metal miners rose 2.1%, tracking metal prices, ​with Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore up between 1.7% ‌and 2.8%.

* Economic data showed that Britain's economy ⁠grew 0.6% in the first quarter, but households felt a squeeze before the price pressures of the Middle East conflict.

* A Lloyds survey showed that UK businesses' confidence about the economic outlook fell this month as cost pressures and global uncertainty continued to hurt.

* UK's biggest housebuilders are facing a potential multi-billion-pound class action lawsuit over alleged anti-competitive conduct, according to a consumer claim. The home construction index lagged on the FTSE 100 with a 2.8% decline, while Persimmon, Barratt Redrow and Taylor Wimpey ‌fell between 2.4% and 3.3%.

* Among individual movers, supermarket group ⁠Sainsbury's rose 2.1% after first-quarter results but said it expects ​the Middle East conflict to add to food inflation.

* British holiday and insurance group Saga shares fell 3% and were the top loser on the midcap index after first-half results.

* ​BRC data ‌showed annual shop price inflation remained unchanged in June, with food ⁠inflation losing steam and consumers taking ​advantage of summer deals.

(Reporting by Twesha Dikshit; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)