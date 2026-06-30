DOHA: Qatar’s real estate sector continued to demonstrate robust activity in May 2026, with the total value of property transactions reaching QR1.732bn through 425 registered deals.

The latest figures underline the resilience of the country’s property market, with strong levels of buying and selling activity recorded across several municipalities. While Doha retained its position as the leading municipality in terms of transaction value, Al Rayyan emerged as the busiest market by the number of properties sold and the total area traded during the month.

According to the latest real estate market index issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice, Doha Municipality recorded the highest value of real estate transactions at QR559.019m in May, accounting for the largest share of the market in financial terms.

Al Rayyan followed closely with property deals worth QR538.610m, while Al Daayen ranked third with transactions valued at QR368.365m. Together, the three municipalities accounted for the overwhelming majority of the month’s total transaction value, highlighting their continued importance as Qatar’s principal real estate markets.

In terms of sales activity, Al Rayyan led all municipalities by recording 33 percent of the total number of properties sold during May. Doha ranked second, accounting for 26 percent of all transactions, while Al Daayen represented 16 percent. The figures indicate sustained demand for residential, commercial and investment properties across the country’s fastest-growing urban centres.

The market index also measured activity based on the total area of land traded. This showed Al Rayyan maintained a commanding lead, representing 47 percent of the overall transaction area during the month. Doha followed with 18 percent, while Al Daayen accounted for 15 percent of the total area traded. The results reflect continued expansion and development activity in municipalities experiencing rapid population growth and infrastructure investment.

The report highlighted the concentration of high-value transactions during May. Of the ten most valuable properties sold during the month, five were located in Al Daayen, four in Doha and one in Al Rayyan. The distribution suggests that premium property investments continue to be concentrated in established and emerging development zones, particularly in areas witnessing significant residential and commercial growth.

Average building prices also varied considerably across municipalities. In Doha the average price reached QR831 per square foot. Al Daayen followed at QR714 per square foot, reflecting increasing demand in the municipality. Al Wakrah recorded an average of QR516 per square foot, while Umm Slal stood at QR469.

The average price for buildings reached QR400 per square foot in Al Rayyan, QR332 in Al Khor and Thakira, and QR188 in Al Shamal. No building transactions were registered in Al Sheehaniya during the reporting period.

Vacant land prices showed a similar pattern, with Doha leading at an average of QR713 per square foot. Al Rayyan recorded an average of QR393, followed by Al Daayen at QR353. Average land prices reached QR278 in Umm Slal, QR251 in Al Wakrah, QR235 in Al Khor and Thakira, and QR180 in Al Shamal, reflecting variations in demand, location and development potential across municipalities.

The latest market index illustrates the diversity of Qatar’s real estate sector, with activity spread across both established and emerging municipalities. Doha continues to command the highest transaction values, driven by its concentration of commercial developments and premium residential properties.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan’s leadership in sales volume and traded area points to sustained demand for housing and investment opportunities supported by ongoing urban expansion.

Industry observers view the steady pace of transactions as a reflection of continued confidence in Qatar’s property market. Ongoing infrastructure projects, population growth and long-term development plans continue to support real estate activity across the country, while the monthly market index provides investors, developers and stakeholders with a comprehensive snapshot of prevailing market trends.

The figures reinforce the sector’s role as an important contributor to Qatar’s economy, with healthy transaction volumes and balanced activity across municipalities signalling continued stability in the real estate market.

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