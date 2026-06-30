Muscat – Oman does not support imposing fees on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, as such charges are prohibited under international law, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, said in an interview with Monte Carlo Doualiya Radio on the eve of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s state visit to France.

The minister, however, did not rule out discussions on voluntary maritime service mechanisms aimed at enhancing navigational safety, emergency preparedness and combating pollution.

Al Busaidi reaffirmed the sultanate’s commitment to freedom of navigation and international law, stressing that Oman continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and support implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Iran and the United States.

He said Oman, like France, advocates calm and de-escalation and remains committed to ensuring that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is “safe, secure and free for all”, given the strategic importance of the waterway to the global economy and the countries of the region, including Iran.

The minister said Muscat’s dialogue with Tehran is based on the principle that any future understandings must be consistent with international law. Oman, he noted, is committed to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and any arrangement concerning the strait must remain within that framework.

Addressing discussions on possible transit fees, Al Busaidi reiterated that Oman opposes such charges but is open to considering arrangements related to maritime services, similar to those implemented in the Strait of Malacca and Singapore Strait. He said if any such mechanism is implemented, it would be developed in consultation with countries and companies benefiting from navigation through the strait and would aim to improve services and strengthen navigational security rather than impose additional burdens on global trade.

At the Gulf level, the minister said GCC states share a common position on the need for de-escalation and an end to attacks in the region, and that they are focused on implementing existing agreements and promoting calm.

Al Busaidi said Oman continues to pursue a policy of friendship with all nations and remains committed to peace, prosperity and peaceful coexistence, both regionally and internationally.

Regarding ties with the United States, he said recent tensions have not affected relations between Muscat and Washington, describing the relationship as one based on respect and cooperation, where differences of opinion can exist without altering the strategic vision for regional security and stability.

On bilateral relations, Al Busaidi described France as “a leading country in the global consensus supporting the Palestinian cause” and an important partner in advancing this objective. He expressed optimism about future cooperation in economic, trade, political and cultural fields, pointing to growing tourist exchange and increasing French investments in Oman.