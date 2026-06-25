Customers are purchasing the first tickets for passenger rail services in the UAE following the launch of the Etihad Rail App and dedicated booking website, with over 5,000 passengers reserving seats within the first two days of bookings opening and the Etihad Rail App becoming the most downloaded free app in the country.

The strong early response comes ahead of the commencement of passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on 30th June, marking the beginning of the Introductory Operational Phase of the UAE's national passenger rail network.

Less than five years after passenger rail was announced as part of the UAE's Projects of the 50, customers can now search journeys, purchase tickets, select seats and manage bookings through a simple digital experience designed around convenience and flexibility.

Passenger services will initially operate between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah from 30th June before expanding to include Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah from 30th September. Services to Al Dhafra Stations and Sharjah will follow in subsequent phases.

Azza AlSuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Rail, said, "For years, people have watched the railway taking shape across the UAE. Today, they can open an app, buy a ticket and become part of the story themselves."

Designed to offer a simple and affordable travel experience, introductory fares on the Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route start from AED55 in Comfort Class and AED120 in Premium Class. Customers can choose between Comfort and Premium travel classes, alongside a range of fare options offering different levels of flexibility.

Comfort Class includes guaranteed seating, Wi-Fi, power at every seat and generous luggage space, while Premium Class offers wider seats and complimentary refreshments and snacks.

Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial at Etihad Rail Mobility, said, "We have designed our offering to provide customers with a combination of affordability, comfort and flexibility, while giving them the freedom to choose the option that best suits their travel needs."

Passenger rail services will be operated by Etihad Rail Mobility, a joint venture between Etihad Rail and Keolis, combining international rail operating expertise with a deep understanding of the UAE's transport landscape.