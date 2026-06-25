Doha: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announced on Wednesday the closure of 17 travel and air cargo agencies as part of ongoing inspection campaigns aimed at strengthening oversight of the air transport sector and ensuring compliance with approved laws and regulations.

In a statement, the authority said the campaigns are being conducted by its Air Transport Department and target travel and air cargo agencies operating in the country.

According to QCAA, the latest inspection efforts resulted in the closure of additional non-compliant agencies, bringing the total number of travel and air cargo offices shut down since the launch of the inspection campaigns to 17.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing regulatory oversight and ensuring that all entities operating in the sector comply with the applicable requirements.

QCAA also urged travel and air cargo agencies to obtain the necessary licences before carrying out any activities, stressing that operations must be conducted in accordance with Law No. (3) of 2025.

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