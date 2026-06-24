Gulf Warehousing Company, one of the region's leading logistics groups providing cross-border and integrated logistics solutions, and Meydan Management Services (Meydan Free Zone) have entered into a partnership aimed at simplifying business setup, market entry, and regional expansion for companies establishing operations in the UAE and expanding into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.

The partnership positions GWC Group as the go-to logistics provider for businesses in Meydan Free Zone, said senior officials at Meydan Free Zone's key Business Clinic event, which brought together entrepreneurs, investors and business owners to explore business setup, operational readiness and with opportunities in the UAE.

During the event, GWC Group engaged with attendees on the logistics and operational capabilities required to support business growth.

On the key tie-up, GWC Group CEO Matthew Kearns said: "Logistics is a critical enabler of commerce. This strategic partnership with Meydan Free Zone is about giving businesses a single, end-to-end foundation, from company formation all the way through to customer delivery."

"At GWC Group, we work with businesses across all stages of growth and understand the operational challenges that can arise as companies scale. Through this collaboration, GWC Group becomes a trusted partner embedded within the operational models of businesses," stated Kearns.

"We enable them to bring products to market quickly and seamlessly, and focus on growth, while we manage their entire logistics journey from day one," he added.

Under the partnership, Meydan Free Zone will provide business setup and enablement services, including company incorporation, trade licensing, banking facilitation, visa support, and tax and compliance services.

The deal brings together Meydan’s business setup and enablement capabilities with the Group's integrated logistics ecosystem and delivery excellence to provide companies with a more connected path from incorporation to commercial operations.

By aligning these capabilities from the outset, businesses can move more efficiently from market entry to regional growth, it stated.

Mohammed Bin Humaidan, the Director ‑ Free Zone, Leasing & Licensing at Meydan Free Zone, said: "Businesses today expect more than a licensing solution. They need support that helps them establish their business efficiently, navigate regulatory requirements, and build a strong foundation for growth."

"That is why we partnered with GWC Group as a leading logistics provider that can help businesses launch and scale their operations with confidence."

GWC Group will provide freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, fulfilment, last-mile delivery, and technology-powered solutions designed to help businesses reach and scale across more than 40 global online marketplaces through a single platform.

"By bringing together complementary strengths, we are creating a more connected experience for businesses in our free zone entering the UAE market and looking to expand across the region, he added.

Through partnerships such as this, GWC Group is expanding the support it provides to customers in the UAE, helping them navigate market entry, operational readiness, and regional growth across the GCC.

The Group operates more than 4 million sqm of logistics infrastructure across the region, supported by 20 strategic locations and a fleet of more than 1,600 specialised vehicles.

Its global network spans more than 120 countries through 550+ freight offices and partners worldwide, moving more than 2 million tonnes of freight annually.

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