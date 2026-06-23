MUSCAT - Oman's transport and storage sector contributed RO 2.3 billion to the national economy in 2025, accounting for 3.6 per cent of gross domestic product, as rising cargo volumes, expanding port activity and continued infrastructure investment reinforced the sector's role in the Sultanate of Oman's diversification strategy.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology's Annual Report 2025, commercial ports handled more than 143 million tonnes of cargo during the year, while container traffic grew by 22 per cent compared with 2024, reflecting stronger trade flows and increased utilisation of the country's maritime infrastructure.

The sector's performance comes as Oman seeks to position logistics as the second-largest contributor to GDP by 2040 under Oman Vision 2040, leveraging its strategic location and investments in ports, roads and transport networks.

The ministry said road development remained a key area of focus during the year. A total of 357.4 kilometres of roads were completed and opened to traffic in 2025, bringing the cumulative length of asphalt roads across the Sultanate of Oman to 16,680 kilometres.

"The year 2025 represents a renewed milestone in the journey of work and achievement," Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Eng Saeed bin Hamoud al Maawali said in the report, citing continued efforts to modernise infrastructure and improve connectivity across the country.

Maritime activity also expanded during the year. The ministry issued 2,405 navigation permits to foreign vessels operating in Omani territorial waters and granted 1,548 maritime activity licences. The number of seafarers' certificates issued reached 1,928, while 781 ships and maritime units were registered under the Omani flag.

Eng Saeed bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

As part of efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework governing the sector, the ministry issued the Maritime Labour Regulations under Ministerial Decision No 313/2025 and amended provisions related to the supply of fuel to ships in Omani ports.

The report also highlighted Oman's efforts to strengthen international cooperation in maritime transport. During the year, agreements and memoranda were signed with several countries, including Morocco, Türkiye and Cyprus, covering maritime transport, port cooperation, logistics infrastructure and mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates.

The logistics sector continued to attract investment. The ministry reported that total investment in logistics reached approximately RO 3.4 billion between 2021 and 2025, while 17 logistics agreements worth more than RO 100 million were signed during the period.

Employment generation remained another priority. More than 7,000 jobs were created through logistics-related initiatives, while Omanisation in the transport and logistics sector reached 21.6 per cent in 2025.

The report said ongoing infrastructure development and regulatory reforms were aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing competitiveness and supporting economic growth across the Sultanate of Oman.

Sustainability initiatives also advanced during the year, with more than 160 electric vehicle charging stations installed across various governorates as part of broader efforts to support low-carbon transport solutions.

With cargo volumes rising, road connectivity expanding and maritime activity strengthening, the transport and storage sector continues to play an increasingly important role in facilitating trade, supporting industrial development and advancing Oman's long-term economic diversification objectives.

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