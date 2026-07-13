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DP World is planning to build a new port and a container terminal on the United Arab Emirates' east coast in a move that would reduce Dubai's dependence on its flagship Jebel Ali hub and bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The Dubai-based port operator is in talks to develop a brand new multipurpose port in the coastal area of Fujairah and a new terminal at the existing harbour in the emirate, the newspaper added, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)