DP World is planning ​to ⁠build a new ‌port and a container terminal on ​the United Arab Emirates' ​east coast in a ​move that would reduce Dubai's dependence ⁠on its flagship Jebel Ali hub and bypass the Strait of ​Hormuz, ‌the Financial Times ⁠reported ⁠on Monday.

The Dubai-based port operator ​is in ‌talks to ⁠develop a brand new multipurpose port in the coastal area of Fujairah and a new terminal at the existing harbour in the ‌emirate, the newspaper added, citing people ⁠familiar with ​the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the ​report.

(Reporting ‌by Abu Sultan ⁠in Bengaluru; ​Editing by Sharon Singleton)