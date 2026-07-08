Kuwait's Ministry of ​Electricity ⁠said that several ‌overhead power lines ​were damaged by shrapnel during ​Iranian attacks on ​Wednesday but service continuity ⁠was not affected.

Emergency teams have begun assessing the ​damage ‌and carrying out repairs ⁠in ⁠coordination with security authorities.

Separately, ​the ‌ministry said ⁠early on Wednesday that power had been restored to all residential areas affected by outages caused ‌by a number of overhead ⁠lines going ​out of service.

(Reporting by ​Ahmed Elimam ‌and Tala ⁠Ramadan; ​Editing by Sharon Singleton)