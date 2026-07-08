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Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity said that several overhead power lines were damaged by shrapnel during Iranian attacks on Wednesday but service continuity was not affected.
Emergency teams have begun assessing the damage and carrying out repairs in coordination with security authorities.
Separately, the ministry said early on Wednesday that power had been restored to all residential areas affected by outages caused by a number of overhead lines going out of service.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Sharon Singleton)