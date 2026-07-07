Qatar's foreign ministry ​spokesperson, Majed ⁠Al Ansari, ‌said on Tuesday the ​targeting of Qatari tanker Al ​Rekayyat near ​the Strait of Hormuz was ⁠an unacceptable attack on the security of international navigation ​and ‌global energy supplies.

Describing ⁠the ⁠incident as a clear ​violation ‌of international law, ⁠he urged Iran to immediately halt actions threatening regional security and maritime navigation, and said Tehran bore full ‌legal responsibility for the ⁠attack and any resulting ​damage or consequences.

(Reporting by ​Tala ‌Ramadan and Ahmed ⁠Elimam, ​Editing by Timothy Heritage)