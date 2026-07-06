Qatar said ​on Sunday ⁠that maritime activities would resume ‌with immediate effect, according to ​a Transport Ministry statement posted on X.

This ​reverses a June ​29 advisory that had urged the temporary suspension of ⁠sailing and fishing boats until further notice, though commercial shipping was exempted.

The ministry on ​Sunday ‌urged all ⁠maritime vessel ⁠operators and users to "abide by the maritime ​regulations and ‌instructions in effect, to ⁠ensure the highest levels of safety and security for all trips".

Qatar did not provide a reason behind the June 29 measure, but it came a day after it ‌said one of its nationals had ⁠been killed after sustaining ​injuries from shrapnel due to "military operations in the region", following ​the ‌disappearance of his vessel. (Reporting by ⁠Eman Abouhassira; ​Editing by Alex Richardson)