Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced that top Saudi utility developer Acwa has emerged as the sole bidder for Hidd Independent Water Project. The key facility will boast a 11,364 cu m per hour capacity, thus contributing substantially to the kingdom’s potable water supply.

A major seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in the kingdom, Hidd IWP will be implemented on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis.

The key facility will have a Guaranteed Net Contracted Water Capacity (GNCWC) of 11,364 cu m per hour, contributing substantially to Bahrain’s potable water supply and supporting growing residential, commercial, and industrial demand, said EWA in its tender notification.

The Hidd IWP Project reflects Bahrain’s continued commitment to expanding its desalination capacity through private sector participation and advanced water treatment technologies, ensuring long-term sustainability and reliable water supply for the kingdom, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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