The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) of the Kingdom of Bahrain has launched a public international tender for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the new Hawar seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant.

The facility will be designed to produce 1 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of potable water.

The tender ‘Construction works for New Hawar SWRO Desalination Plant’ was issued on 1 October 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 30 November 2025. The last date for purchase of bid documents is 20 November 2025.

The bids will be opened on 1 December 2025.

The EPC contract duration is two years.

According to the tender notice, the desalination project will interface with two related contracts: Tender No. 4621/2025/3200 for the construction of the offshore seawater intake and outfall systems, and Tender No. 4623/2025/3200 covering two ground storage tanks and water transmission pumps.

EWA has outlined specific eligibility criteria for bidders, requiring demonstrated experience in the design, construction, and commissioning of at least two SWRO desalination plants over the past 10 years, each with a minimum capacity of 2 MIGD and at least two years of successful operational performance.

The Hawar Islands form an archipelago of 16 desert islands and islets, with the largest—Hawar Island—stretching about 17 kilometres in length, up to 3 kilometres in width, and rising to a maximum elevation of 19 metres, according to information posted by Bahrain’s Supreme Council of Environment. The archipelago lies approximately 26 kilometers southeast of Ras Al Bar in Bahrain. Hawar Island currently hosts an eco-resort.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

