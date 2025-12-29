Linxon, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company, has announced that it has secured a series of significant turnkey orders for 380/110/13.8kV substation projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

These projects will play a vital role in strengthening the national grid and supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, said the company in a statement.

A major player in the region, Linxon is a joint venture between AtkinsRéalis, a major global engineering consultancy and project management firm, and Hitachi Energy, a Swiss technology company.

The scope of work for Linxon covers the entire lifecycle of delivery - including design, engineering, procurement, quality management, factory testing, logistics, construction, site testing, commissioning, and final handover. This comprehensive approach ensures reliability and excellence at every stage, it stated.

These initiatives form part of the kingdom’s integration of renewable energy projects, which will facilitate the incorporation of solar power and advance Saudi Arabia’s growing renewable energy ambitions. The projects contribute directly to Vision 2030 goals, promoting a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

Hassan Merhi, Managing Director for Linxon AMEA, said: “Our mission is to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure. These projects exemplify that commitment by enabling renewable energy integration and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision.”

For the project, AtkinsRéalis will be bringing out its project management expertise and Hitachi Energy will be sharing its industry-leading technological knowledge.

“We are proud to contribute to a future where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand,” he added.

