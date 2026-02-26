DHAHRAN — Aramco on Thursday announced significant progress in its gas expansion strategy with the start of production at Jafurah, the Middle East’s largest unconventional gas field, and the commencement of operations at the Tanajib Gas Plant, one of the world’s largest gas processing facilities.

The company said it aims to increase its sales gas production capacity by approximately 80 percent by 2030 compared to 2021 levels, targeting around 6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day of total gas and associated liquids production.

The expansion is expected to generate incremental cash flows of between $12 billion and $15 billion by 2030.

Covering an area of 17,000 square kilometers, Jafurah is projected to support the Kingdom’s economic growth ambitions across sectors including energy, artificial intelligence and petrochemicals.

The development is also expected to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position among the world’s top 10 gas producers.

Jafurah is estimated to contain 229 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas and 75 billion stock tank barrels of condensate.

By 2030, Aramco is targeting production of 2 billion standard cubic feet of sales gas per day, 420 million standard cubic feet of ethane per day, and approximately 630,000 barrels per day of high-value liquids.

Since its launch in December 2025, the project has reduced drilling and stimulation costs while enhancing well productivity.

Meanwhile, the Tanajib Gas Plant is expected to reach a raw gas processing capacity of 2.6 billion standard cubic feet per day in 2026.

The digitally integrated facility processes associated gas from crude oil production at the offshore Marjan and Zuluf oil fields, incorporating advanced operational efficiency and optimized resource utilization.

Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser said Jafurah and Tanajib “significantly strengthen Aramco’s gas portfolio and expand our capacity at scale,” describing the projects as a “major step forward” for both the company and the Kingdom’s energy future.

He added that the developments are “expected to generate substantial earnings, meet rising domestic demand, support development across key sectors, and deliver significant volumes of high-value liquids.”

“Together, these investments make Aramco stronger, more diversified, and better positioned to deliver sustained value to our shareholders. We value the continued leadership and support of the Ministry of Energy in advancing these strategic projects,” he said.

Aramco said its gas expansion supports the Kingdom’s liquid fuel displacement program and its 2060 net-zero ambition, while reinforcing energy security and contributing to the development of a diversified national economy.

