Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), represented by the Power Transmission Department, implemented periodic maintenance programmes for more than 200 transmission and distribution stations during 2025.

The programme aimed to enhance the reliability of the electrical network and improve the efficiency of power transmission stations in line with international best practices in operation and maintenance.

Eng. Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Power Transmission Department, explained that SEWA continues to strengthen the electrical network and conduct periodic and preventive maintenance through qualified technical teams according to the highest standards. This is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop electricity transmission and distribution stations across the emirate and ensure network stability.

Eng. Abdullah Al-Kous, Deputy Director of the Power Transmission Department, said the 2025 maintenance programme covered 144 transmission and distribution stations operating at 132 kV and 33 kV.

The work included upgrading protection systems by replacing 45 relays with advanced systems, renewing transformer oil in 23 units, conducting safety inspections and analyses of 45 transformers operating at 132 kV, restoring battery efficiency in 40 stations, and replacing under-load voltage regulators in 24 transformers.

In addition, a 220 kV dynamic transformer was commissioned at Al Tai station to improve voltage quality and enhance network stability.

Furthermore, the project to convert the overhead lines connecting the Al-Tai and Industrial Area 17 stations to underground cables was implemented, enhancing reliability and reducing outages caused by environmental factors.

Al-Kous said all replacement, renovation and maintenance work was carried out by SEWA’s engineers and technicians.