Leading Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind has announced the successful installation of the first wind turbine at the Riyah-2 wind farm project in Nimr West in Dhofar Governorate — the first of a cluster of 18 wind towers that will support the decarbonisation of Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO) oil and gas operations.

Together with Riyah-1 — currently nearing completion at nearby Amin — the twin wind farms will have a combined generation capacity of 234 MW, making this the largest wind project in Oman’s wind energy landscape to date.

In a post, Goldwind described the hoisting of the first wind turbine at Riyah-2 as “a major construction milestone for Oman’s largest wind power initiative”.

“Once operational, the wind farm — located in the high-wind regions of Dhofar and Al Wusta — will supply clean electricity to PDO, supporting the decarbonisation of its traditional oil and gas operations and contributing to Oman Vision 2040 and net-zero goals. Strategically sited to maximise wind resources, the project is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by approximately 740,000 tonnes annually”, the company noted.

Both Riyah-1 and Riyah-2 are being developed by a joint venture comprising OQ Alternative Energy (51%), a wholly owned subsidiary of OQ and TotalEnergies (49%). Renewable energy output from the two wind farms, alongside the North Oman Solar IPP under construction in PDO’s Block 6 licence area, will be supplied to PDO under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). The OQAE–TotalEnergies JV will own and operate the projects for the duration of the PPAs.

Chinese firm Huadong Engineering Corporation, a subsidiary of PowerChina, is the EPC contractor for the wind farm projects. The turbines are being supplied by Goldwind, which is providing a total of 36 GWH-182 series high-efficiency, climate-adapted turbines suited to Oman’s desert conditions.

“We are building green infrastructure to power traditional industries, proving that renewables are key to a low-carbon future. Meeting the rigorous safety and technical standards of the oil and gas industry, our GWH-182/6.5MW turbines are rising to the challenge in Salalah”, Goldwind added.

The two wind farms are slated to come into operation in the fourth quarter of this year.

