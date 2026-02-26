Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has forecast moderate daytime temperatures for today, February 26, 2026, with slight dust blowing in some places across the country and cold conditions at night.

On Friday, weather conditions will be hazy at first in some places, with mild temperatures and scattered cloud expected later in the day. Temperatures are likely to turn cold by evening. Winds will mainly be northwesterly, ranging from 5 to 15 knots.

Similar weather conditions are forecast for Saturday, with winds shifting from southwesterly to northeasterly at 3-15KT.

Temperatures are expected to range between 16°C and 29°C this weekend, while sea heights will range from 1 to 3ft.

