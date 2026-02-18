Muscat: Temperatures fell across several parts of the Sultanate of Oman over the past 24 hours, with Jabal Shams recording the lowest minimum at -1.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Data issued on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, showed a noticeable drop in mercury levels, particularly over mountainous and interior regions.

Saiq recorded 9.6°C, while Muqshin registered 10.7°C and Haima 11.8°C. Yaaloni reported 12.9°C and Al Mazyunah 13.4°C.

In other areas, Marmul recorded 13.6°C, Nizwa 14.3°C, Thumrait 14.8°C, Bidiyah 14.9°C and As Sunainah 15.1°C.

The decline in temperatures comes amid active northwesterly winds affecting several governorates, contributing to relatively cooler conditions and a drop in daytime and night-time temperatures.

