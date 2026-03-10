The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) announced that the total value of endowment assets in Dubai reached AED13.5 billion in 2025, marking a 22 percent increase compared to AED11.1 billion in 2024.

According to the Dubai Endowment Assets Report 2025, the total number of endowments in Dubai reached 1,294 endowments, established by 604 endowers, reflecting growing community awareness of the importance of endowment and its role in supporting sustainable development pathways.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that Dubai’s endowment ecosystem, guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has become a pioneering model for institutional charitable work.

He noted that the system reflects Dubai’s vision of embedding a culture of sustainable giving and maximising its social and economic impact, supporting comprehensive development and enhancing quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the results of the Dubai Endowment Assets Report 2025, which reflected the continued growth of the endowment sector in the emirate. He highlighted the pivotal role played by Awqaf Dubai in developing and enhancing the contributions of endowers, emphasising that the Foundation’s efforts ensure the sustainability of endowments and maximise their impact.

He also commended the contributions of endowers, including citizens, residents, and institutions, who continue to support endowment initiatives and sustain their benefits for future generations.

Sheikh Hamdan further highlighted that Awqaf Dubai continues to lead innovation in endowment practices through the launch of pioneering endowments that are the first of their kind globally. These initiatives open new avenues for community participation and provide individuals and institutions with unique opportunities to contribute to innovative projects that address the needs of society.

The initiatives also strengthen the role of endowments as a sustainable driver of social and economic development, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for pioneering global endowment initiatives.

According to the report, endowment assets are distributed between real estate assets valued at AED12 billion and financial assets valued at AED1.5 billion, reflecting the diversity of endowment portfolios and their ability to achieve sustainability and maximise returns in support of endowment objectives.

The report also revealed that the value of endowments established by men reached AED7.9 billion, while endowments established by women totalled AED1.3 billion, and institutional endowment assets reached AED4.3 billion.

In terms of governance, the report noted that endowments in Dubai are categorised into those managed under the supervision of Awqaf Dubai, numbering 714 endowments with a total value of AED2.9 billion, and those managed under third-party supervision, numbering 580 endowments with a value of AED9.6 billion.

Issa Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Awqaf Dubai, said, “The growth recorded in the value of endowment assets during 2025 reflects the success of the policies and strategies adopted by the Foundation to develop the endowment sector and enhance its efficiency and sustainability.

"We continue to develop endowment assets in line with best practices in governance and sustainable investment, ensuring the protection of endowments and maximising their social impact. These efforts further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading hub for charitable and humanitarian work, in line with the vision of the leadership.”

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, said, “The results achieved in 2025 reflect the efficiency of the Foundation’s operational and investment frameworks, as well as its commitment to developing endowment work on sustainable institutional foundations. We work to manage and develop endowment assets in accordance with the highest standards of governance and transparency, ensuring their sustainability and maximising their developmental impact, in recognition of the trust placed by endowers and in line with Awqaf Dubai’s role in supporting and enhancing their contributions.”