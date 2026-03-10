Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has reported that the sultanateimported 285,890 live animals between January 1 and March 5 this year, as part of efforts to meet domestic demand for red meat ahead of the Eid season.

According to the ministry, the imports included 27,718 heads of cattle and 258,172 sheep and goats, aimed at ensuring adequate supply in local markets during a period that typically sees increased demand.

The ministry said it is closely monitoring livestock imports to ensure a steady flow of supplies. In addition to live animals, the local market is also supported by locally produced meat as well as chilled and frozen meat imports, helping to meet the growing demand.

Statistical data shows a noticeable increase in imports compared to the same period last year. Imports of sheep and goats rose from 141,008 in January 2025 to 156,419 heads in January 2026, while cattle imports increased from 7,725 to 11,098 heads during the same period.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring sufficient market supply in coordination with livestock import companies. It has also provided facilities to streamline import procedures, including simplifying documentation and accelerating quarantine-related processes.

During the period under review, the ministry approved 239 livestock import permits, a step aimed at strengthening market supply and maintaining the stability of food availability, particularly during seasons that witness heightened demand.

The ministry added that it continues to work closely with relevant authorities and the private sector to ensure sustainable food supplies and meet consumer needs across all governorates.

