Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology held a meeting on Monday to review the technical and economic frameworks of proposed investment road projects, as part of its efforts to strengthen partnership with the private sector and develop road infrastructure in line with international best practices.

The meeting highlighted the objectives and scope of the planned projects and outlined mechanisms for submitting investment proposals, as well as the requirements for participation. The session aimed to familiarise investors and companies with the investment opportunities available in this vital sector.

An open discussion session was also held during the meeting, during which representatives of participating companies and investors raised queries related to the projects and procedures. Officials from the ministry addressed these questions and provided clarifications on technical and procedural aspects.

