IBRI: Ibri Industrial City, one of the industrial hubs managed by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), attracted two new industrial projects in 2025 with a combined investment of RO 2 million, reinforcing its role in supporting economic diversification in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

The two projects occupy a total area of 60,000 square metres, bringing the cumulative investment in Ibri Industrial City to approximately RO 22.6 million by the end of 2025. The total leased area within the city has reached about 250,000 square metres, reflecting growing investor interest in the zone.

Salah bin Nasser al Alawi, Director General of Ibri Industrial City, said Madayn is preparing to implement several development projects during the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030) to enhance the industrial city’s infrastructure and services.

Planned projects include the construction of a security fence, an administrative building and the Madayn Entrepreneurial Complex, which will be developed in cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority. Other initiatives include a project to protect the industrial city’s service areas and an afforestation initiative aimed at expanding green spaces within the zone.

Salah bin Nasser al Alawi, Director General of Ibri Industrial City

Al Alawi added that work is also under way to complete an integrated service station project, which will include a fuel station, rest facilities and maintenance services for trucks and vehicles. The facility is designed to serve companies operating within the industrial city, employees, nearby residential communities and road users travelling along the highway adjacent to the estate.

Ibri Industrial City continues to strengthen its attractiveness as an investment destination by providing fully developed infrastructure and essential services, including internal road networks, lighting, electricity, water supply and sewage systems.

The industrial city aims to attract a wide range of industrial, commercial and service activities, particularly light and medium industries across multiple sectors. Its strategic location enhances its appeal to investors, as the city lies near important regional trade routes and close to land border crossings linking the Sultanate of Oman with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

This geographic advantage positions Ibri Industrial City as a potential logistics and manufacturing gateway, enabling businesses to access regional markets more efficiently while supporting economic development in the surrounding governorate.

