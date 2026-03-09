Egypt - A delegation of 14 garment and textile industry leaders from Hong Kong recently concluded a business mission to Cairo, aimed at exploring investment and partnership opportunities in Egypt’s fast-growing manufacturing sector.

The mission was organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) as part of efforts to strengthen Hong Kong’s ties with Egypt’s textile and garment industry and identify tangible market opportunities.

During their visit, the delegation met with several key Egyptian institutions, including the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

They also held discussions with Concrete Fashion Group, a leading regional garment exporter and OEM partner for international brands. The meetings highlighted Egypt’s investment framework, strategic geographic position, and growing potential as a competitive, export-oriented manufacturing base.

Baher Sheweikhi, Consul-General of Egypt in Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Region, said Egypt offers substantial opportunities for international investors by combining cost advantages with access to major global markets.

He described the mission as an important step in strengthening links between Hong Kong industry leaders and Egyptian partners, noting that similar initiatives could be expanded to other sectors in the future.

Katherine Fang, Chair of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee and CEO of Fang Brothers Holdings Limited, said Egypt’s proximity to markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe makes it an attractive production hub.

She added that strong investment incentives and strategic opportunities are available for Hong Kong companies, encouraging industries such as garments, textiles and electronics to consider Egypt as a base for regional expansion.

The mission underscored Egypt’s growing profile as a manufacturing destination and highlighted opportunities for Hong Kong firms to leverage the country’s strategic advantages for long-term growth and cross-regional cooperation.

