Egypt - The Egyptian government has launched the 13th offering of serviced industrial land through the Egypt Industrial Digital Platform, providing new investment opportunities for manufacturers across the country.

The offering includes 1,272 fully serviced industrial land plots with a total area of approximately 9.78 million square metres, distributed across 35 industrial zones in 23 governorates, in a move aimed at expanding the industrial base and supporting production-driven investment.

Applications for the new offering will be submitted entirely online through the platform between 1 March and 15 March, while the results of the allocation process are scheduled to be announced in early April.

The process will be managed by the Industrial Development Authority, which will review applications using an electronic evaluation system based on technical and financial criteria designed to ensure that land is allocated to serious investors capable of implementing industrial projects.

Plot sizes vary widely to accommodate different categories of investors and project scales. According to the announcement, plots range from 118 square metres to as large as 400,000 square metres in some industrial areas, enabling participation by small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large-scale industrial projects.

The land is designated for a variety of industrial activities aligned with the comparative advantages of each governorate.

These activities include food industries, engineering industries, chemical industries, pharmaceutical manufacturing, textiles and garments, and building materials production, reflecting the government’s broader strategy to diversify Egypt’s manufacturing sectors and enhance local value-added production.

The offered plots are spread across a wide range of industrial cities and zones nationwide. These include New October City in Giza, Badr City in Cairo, New Borg El Arab in Alexandria, and 10th of Ramadan City in Sharqia.

Additional plots are available in locations such as Sadat City in Menoufia, New Alamein City in Matrouh, Qantara Sharq in Ismailia, Assiut New City, Akhmim New City in Sohag, Nag Hammadi in Qena, and Toshka New City in Aswan, among other industrial zones across the country.

The government is offering the plots under two allocation systems: freehold ownership and usufruct rights. Land is priced based on the actual cost of utilities and infrastructure, while the annual usufruct fee is set at 5% of the ownership price per square metre.

To encourage investor participation, the government has introduced several incentives and facilitation measures. These include a 50% reduction in application study fees, the cancellation of bid submission and financial guarantee requirements, and a reduction in the booking deposit to 10% of the land value.

In addition, the feasibility study format has been simplified to reduce administrative burdens on investors.

Investors are also allowed to apply for two opportunities simultaneously, selecting one primary option and another alternative.

In cases where multiple qualified investors apply for the same plot and meet the technical and economic evaluation criteria, applicants will be asked to propose a price per square metre above the announced base price, which will be used as the final determining factor for allocation.

All applications will be reviewed by the Industrial Development Authority, and the results will be published on the Egypt Industrial Digital Platform shortly after the application period closes.

