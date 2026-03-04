JLG Industries, a unit of top American industrial company Oshkosh Corporation and a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, has announced the opening of its regional hub in Dubai.

New machines will now be stocked closer to customers in the Middle East, resulting in improved availability and reduced lead times, said a statement from the company.

The new regional inventory and distribution facility was officially opened at the end of January in the presence of JLG President Mahesh Narang during his first visit to the region, along with MEA & Turkey Sales Director Mohamad Lakis, and its customers and partners. The event demonstrated the strategic importance of the Middle East within JLG’s global operations.

This latest development strengthens the manufacturer’s market responsiveness as well as the resilience of its supply chain. Its customers will benefit from significantly faster deliveries and enhanced service levels, which are vital for companies working in fast-paced and project-driven environments.

JLG Industries’ diverse product portfolio includes leading brands such as JLG mobile elevating work platforms; JLG and SkyTrak telehandlers and rotary telehandlers; and an array of complementary accessories that can increase the versatility and efficiency of these products.

"This facility highlights our ability to listen to the needs of our customers and respond with a solution," said Lakis. "They requested shorter lead times, and now we will be able to deliver machines much quicker from the new Dubai hub than from the factory – within days, rather than weeks," he stated.

On the new hub, Narang said: "We are delighted to announce the opening of this new location as it enhances our ability to support our customers across the Middle East, by bringing our products closer to the market."

"It will also help us to further strengthen partnerships and grow our brand presence in this important region," he added.

