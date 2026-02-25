ABU DHABI - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, and Barakat Group, a UAE-based fresh food and juice producer, today announced the commencement of construction of a dedicated baby food manufacturing facility through Barakat Group’s joint venture with Pure Baby Food Industries, in KEZAD.

The project marks the development of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s first industrial-scale facility dedicated exclusively to the production of baby food purées.

Representing a total investment of approximately AED150 million by the company, the facility will strengthen local food manufacturing capacity and support growing regional demand for locally produced infant nutrition.

Once fully operational, the 10,000 sqm facility is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of 90 million units of baby food products, covering fruit and vegetable purées as well as protein-rich meat and fish baby foods. Products will be manufactured using fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and fish, and supplied in both pouch and glass jar formats. Selected ambient juice products will also be produced as part of the integrated operation.

The facility is projected to create approximately 200 direct jobs, spanning manufacturing, quality assurance, food safety, logistics, and operational support roles. Additional indirect employment is expected across local supply chains, logistics, and agricultural sourcing.

The facility is being designed as a fully halal-certified baby food manufacturing plant, applying end-to-end halal certification across the full baby food category, including protein-based meat and fish purées. This addresses a clear gap in the GCC market, where locally produced, halal-compliant protein baby foods remain limited.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster - AD Ports Group, said, “This investment reflects the scale and sophistication of food manufacturing projects now choosing KEZAD. The projected production capacity and employment impact underline how specialised manufacturing can deliver both economic value and strategic resilience within the food sector.”

Kenneth D Costa - Managing Director, Barakat Group, said, “By expanding our production footprint into premium infant nutrition, this facility reinforces Barakat Group’s mission to nourish the ambitions of the nation. Establishing dedicated capacity within KEZAD allows us to meet regional demand efficiently while creating skilled employment and maintaining the highest standards of quality and halal compliance.”

Designed to meet the highest international standards for food safety, quality, and traceability, the facility will prioritise nutrition, freshness, and clean-label production. It is expected to reduce reliance on imported baby food products while contributing to the development of a domestic, halal baby food manufacturing ecosystem.

The project supports national objectives related to food security, local manufacturing, and value-added food production, and represents a significant milestone in the continued expansion of Abu Dhabi’s food processing sector within KEZAD.