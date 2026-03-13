Umm Al-Qura Cement Company (UACC) expects the direct financial impact of the fuel price increase to add to production costs.

The expected increase in production cost will be 10.2 percent, the cement manufacturer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The impact is expected to be reflected in the first quarter of 2026.

UACC said earlier that it is implementing plans to lower costs and boost production and operational efficiency to mitigate the impact of fuel costs.

The company joined the Industrial Sector Competitiveness Programme in 2024, which reduces financial impact and improves energy efficiency.

Cement producers received a notice from Saudi Aramco regarding a price increase for the fuel products used in cement production, effective 1 January 2026.

