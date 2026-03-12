Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) plans to invest more than RO245 million ($637 million) in infrastructure and development projects across the sultanate’s industrial cities between 2026 and 2030 as part of efforts to boost investment and support economic diversification, said its top official.

These projects form part of an expanded phased plan aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and Madayn’s long-term “Madayn 2040” strategy, stated Madayn CEO Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, while outlining its its expanded phased plan for 2026–2030.

The plan is aimed at strengthening the country’s industrial base and generate economic growth across Oman’s governorates.

Investment and development projects

The programme includes about 90 strategic projects focused on infrastructure upgrades, industrial city expansion and improvements to the business environment, Madayn said.

These include comprehensive rehabilitation and infrastructure upgrades at Suhar Industrial City; service enhancements and Phase 1 infrastructure work at Al Suwaiq Industrial City; integrated facility establishment and infrastructure rehabilitation at Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City; marine facility development and strengthened mining and petrochemical sectors at Sur Industrial City as well as Phase 4 implementation and commercial zone enhancement at Raysut Industrial City; infrastructure works at Al Mudhaibi and Thumrait Industrial Cities.

Also the scope of work involves residential area rehabilitation and Phase 5 expansion at Nizwa Industrial City; residential and commercial zone development at Al Rusayl Industrial City; Phase 4 implementation and commercial zone enhancement at Raysut Industrial City; infrastructure works at Al Mudhaibi and Thumrait Industrial Cities; integrated service facility establishment at Ibri Industrial City and full infrastructure development for an integrated industrial environment at Madha Industrial City, it stated.

According to Madayn, the 2026–2030 plan is built around three main pillars: development and operations, institutional excellence and environmental protection.

It includes 24 institutional programmes and around 90 projects designed to expand industrial capacity, attract investment and support small and medium-sized enterprises while advancing digital transformation and environmental sustainability.

AI, data analytics strategy

Madayn said the strategy will also promote the use of artificial intelligence, data analytics and public-private partnerships to accelerate industrial development.

Among the strategic projects planned over the next four years are a 97MW solar photovoltaic plant at Sohar Industrial City and the development of an integrated mining-sector economic cluster.

Madayn also plans to complete and operate the Central 7 building at Knowledge Oasis Muscat and develop the “Uptown” residential area at Al Rusayl Industrial City, stated Al Hadabi.

The projects are aimed at improving the investment environment, strengthening industrial value chains and supporting Oman’s broader goal of building a more diversified and sustainable economy, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

