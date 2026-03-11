Egypt - Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem has issued Decision No. 73 of 2026, amending provisions of a previous ministerial decree regulating the disposal of industrial land and facilities, in a move aimed at simplifying procedures for industrial investors and boosting productivity within factories.

The new decision modifies Decision No. 374 of 2025, which set out rules governing the sale and leasing of industrial establishments. The amendment is intended to provide additional incentives and facilitation measures for investors operating in industrial zones.

The key change focuses on shortening the period required before factory owners are allowed to lease their facilities within industrial zones and areas managed by industrial developers.

Under the amended regulations, factory owners will be permitted to lease their facilities after meeting several conditions. These include completing 100% of the construction works permitted under the building license, ensuring that no building violations exist, demonstrating the seriousness of project implementation, obtaining both the operating license and the industrial register, and completing one year of actual operation. Investors must also have fully paid the land price.

In addition, investors wishing to lease their factories will be required to pay the standard fees determined by the board of the Industrial Development Authority.

The decision, however, maintains exemptions for approved financial leasing contracts, which will not be subject to the newly specified time restrictions. Contracts involving lease or usufruct rights issued by entities with jurisdiction over the land are also exempt from these conditions.

Minister Hashem said the amendment aims to maximize the utilization of existing industrial assets, support investors, and stimulate industrial activity by enabling the operation of idle production capacities within industrial zones and developer-managed areas. The measure is also expected to strengthen economic momentum and development within these industrial clusters.

The Ministry of Industry had previously issued Decision No. 374 of 2025 at the end of October last year to regulate the sale and leasing of industrial facilities.

That decision stipulated that industrial establishments in industrial zones and developer-managed areas could not be transferred or leased unless construction was fully completed in accordance with the building license, no violations were present, the seriousness of the project had been demonstrated, and the facility had operated for three years, in addition to the full payment of the land price.

The latest amendment reduces the required operational period from three years to one year, reflecting the government’s effort to provide greater flexibility to industrial investors while maintaining regulatory oversight.

