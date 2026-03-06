Najran Cement Company has signed a contract with China-based Sinoma International Engineering for the development of a power grid connection project under the liquid fuel displacement programme for its Sultana plant on a turnkey basis.

The contract is valued at 48.93 million Saudi riyals ($13.04 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The project, which will be completed in 8 months, is expected to enhance energy efficiency, reduce on-site power generation emissions, and improve operational reliability.

In July, the cement producer signed a contract with the National Electricity Transmission Company, a subsidiary of Saudi Energy (formerly Saudi Electricity) Company), to build a transmission station supplying electricity to the Sultana plant with a 67 MVA load capacity.

The liquid fuel displacement programme, launched in August 2024, aims to displace up to one million barrels of liquid fuels across the agriculture, industry and utilities sectors by 2030, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

