ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from 6th March 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations.

Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible. Tickets are also available for sale on etihad.com.

Passengers and members of the public should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking on one of these new flights.

The decision has been taken in coordination with relevant authorities following extensive safety and security assessments.

Etihad continues to monitor the situation closely and will only operate flights once all safety criteria are met.

The following destinations are scheduled to operate to and from Abu Dhabi between 6th March and 19th March: Ahmedabad, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Cairo, Colombo, Delhi, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Malé, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, New York (JFK), Paris, Phuket, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Toronto and Zurich.

All services remain subject to operational approvals and may be adjusted depending on regional airspace conditions.

All other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended.

Affected guests will receive direct communication from Etihad confirming the status of their flight and outlining available options.

Guests are encouraged to ensure their contact details are up to date and monitor their email for further updates.

Guests are also advised to check their flight status at etihad.com before travelling to the airport and ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking.